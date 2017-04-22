Meril-Prothom Alo Puroshkar-2016 conferred

The auditorium of Bangabandhu International Conference Centre buzzed with glitzy showbiz celebrities as the 19th edition of Meril Prothom Alo Puroshkar saw its grand finale on Friday.

Prothom Alo associate editor Anisul Hoque dedicated the programme to Lucky Akhand’s memory.

The celebrated singer and composer Lucky Akhand, who created many timeless Bangla songs, died in Dhaka during the finale was going on in the evening.

This year’s lifetime achievement award went to cultural personality Syed Hasan Imam.

Following is the list of the winners.

Lifetime Achievement Award-2016: Syed Hasan Imam

Public Choice Awards

Best Singer (Male): Imran for ‘Bossgiri’ film’s ‘Dil dil dil’

Best Singer (Female): Kona for ‘Bossgiri’ film’s ‘Dil dil dil’

Best Newcomer: Bubli for ‘Bossgiri’

Best Actor (TV): Mosharraf Karim for ‘Bougiri’

Best Actress (TV): Tisha for ‘Ekti Taalgachher Golpo’

Best Actor (Film): Shakib Khan for ‘Shikari’

Best Actress (Film): Nabila for ‘Aynabaji’

Critic Choice Awards

Best Film: ‘Oggatonama’

Best Actor (Film): Chanchal Chowdhury for ‘Aynabaji’

Best Actress (Film): Shajbati for ‘Shankhachil’

Best Director (Film): Amitabh Reza Choudhury for ‘Aynabaji’

Best Director (TV): Sagar Jahan for ‘Madhobilota Groho Aar Na’

Best Screenplay (TV): Ashraful Chanchal – for ‘Anindita’

Best Actor (TV): Afran Nisho for ‘Jog Biyog’

Best Actress (TV): Aupee Karim for ‘Madhobilota Groho Aar Na’

Source: Prothom-Alo