Lucky Akhand dies

Legendary musician Lucky Akhand is no more.

He breathed his last at 6:00pm at his Armanitola house in Dhaka. He was 61.

The health condition of Lucky Akhand, who had been suffering from lung cancer, deteriorated in the afternoon and he was rushed to Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

He was survived by a son, a daughter, his wife and numerous fans and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Lucky was diagnosed with stage-IV lung cancer in September 2015 and received medical treatment in Singapore.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Armanitola playground at 10:00am today. His body would be kept at Central Shaheed Minar from 11:00am to 1:00pm. He would be buried at Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard at Mirpur after a namaz-e-janaza at Dhaka University central mosque after Asr prayers.

He composed many popular songs like Abar Elo Je Sandhya, Ei Neel Manihar, Amay Deko Na, Ke Banshi Bajay Re, Agey Jadi Jantam, Jekhanei Simanta Tomar, Tumi Ki Dekhechho and many more.

In 1971, he joined Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, a radio station that throughout the Liberation War remained engaged in supporting the war against the Pakistan occupation forces and kept up the morale of Freedom Fighters through patriotic songs.

Lucky withdrew from music after the death of his brother Happy Akhand, also a popular musician. After a decade, he hit the stage again in 1998 with two albums Parichay Kabe Habe and Bitrishna Jibane Amar.

He was a regular face in many live musical programmes on different television channels.

The music arena of the country has plunged into deep melancholy after his death. Lyricist Alam Khan said that he had good relation with Lucky Akhand. ‘We did not work together but we knew each other and he was a great human being as well as a gifted musician,’ Alam Khan added.

Singer Baby Naznin said that death of Lucky Akahnd was an immense loss to the industry. ‘He was like a guide to the music industry of the country and noting will fill up the vacuum created by his death,’ she said.

Band musician Foad Naser Babu said that Lucky Akhand was like a teacher to him and many other singers. ‘I would say that Lucky Akhand was like a school in which I and many others aspiring musicians were students. We used to learn from him as he was a great musician and performer. He is physically no more but his lessons will be with us,’ he said.

Singer Fahmida Nabi said that Lucky Akhand devoted his whole life to music and he shaped music of the country.

