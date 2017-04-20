Lone effective panel announced for FBCCI elections

The incumbent first vice-president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin on Thursday unveiled a panel and announced his candidature for the post of president for the biennial elections to the country’s apex trade body scheduled to be held on May 14.

At a press conference held in Purbani Hotel in the capital, Mohiuddin announced the names of the candidates saying that he wanted to serve the members of the FBCCI as president for the term 2017-18 and 2018-19.

He announced the names of the candidates from associations and chamber groups, 18 from each group, who will contest the elections under the banner Sammilita Ganatantrik Parishad.

Former FBCCI presidents Salman F Rahman, Annisul Huq, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Mir Nasir Hossain and AK Azad spoke at the press conference.

The former presidents sought vote for the Mohiuddin-led panel candidates saying that it was not possible to include all the candidates in the panel but there were many competent candidates who remained out of the panel.

‘Former first vice-president Md Jashim Uddin was supposed to be the presidential candidate for this term but when the former presidents choose Mohiuddin for the post he (Jashim Uddin) agreed with our decision. That means we are united,’ Salman F Rahman said.

He said as per the demand of the FBCCI members the government and the trade body had taken initiative for reforms including direct elections but it was not possible to implement before this elections.

Salman said commerce minister Tofail Ahmed assured that the reforms would be implemented just after the elections for the term 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Annisul Huq, who is also the Dhaka North City Corporation mayor, said to attain the GDP growth at the rate of 8-9 per cent in future the leadership of the apex trade body should be competent.

‘Considering many issues we have finalised the panel and we seek vote for the panel members,’ he said.

AK Azad said it was not possible to include all the candidates in the panel as 77 members submitted nomination papers for the director posts.

‘I hope the elections will be free and fair. Those who could not be included in the panel can contest individually or untidily,’ he said.

Mohiuddin said the future FBCCI would be a united trade body and it would work for 2.24 crore small and medium entrepreneurs across the country.

As many as 77 business leaders submitted their nomination papers to contest the upcoming elections. Of them, 18 from each group will be elected as directors through voting on May 14.

Meanwhile, 24 directors will be nominated by the government from 12 selected trade associations and 12 selected chambers.

So far, every director candidates intended to be included in the Mohiuddin-led panel as it has turned out to be the only effective panel which is backed by the government.

Candidates from association group: Khondoker Monir, SM Jahangir Hossain, Shafquat Haider, Md Abul Ayes Khan, Muntakim Ashraf, Nizam Uddin Ahmed, Anwar Hossain, Amzad Hussain, Md Shafiqul Islam, Abu Motaleb, Habib Ullah Dawn, Khandaker Ruhul Amin, Nizam Uddin Rajesh, Abdul Haque, Hafez Harun, Shomi Kaiser, Md Abu Naser and Rashadul Hassan.

Candidates from chamber group: Hasina Newaaz, Nizam Uddin, Azizul Hoque, Dilip Kumar Agarwala, Masud Parvez Khan, AKM Shaheed Reza, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Md Rezaul Karim Renzu, Gazi Golam Ashria, Sheikh Abdul Hamid, Tabarukul Tosaddek Hossain Khan, Md Kohinur Islam, Parabir Kumar Saha, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan, Mohammad Bazlur Rahman, Khairul Huda Chopol and Abul Kashem Ahmed.

