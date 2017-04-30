Last respects for Kazi Arif in New York

Bangladeshis have paid their last respects to freedom fighter Kazi Arif in New York.

The noted reciter died after being taken off life support at Mt Sinai St Luke’s Hospital in Manhattan on Saturday. He was 65.

An architect by profession, he was declared clinically dead on Friday, after he was admitted to the hospital for failure of heart valves.

His coffin wrapped in Bangladesh’s flag was kept at the city’s Jamaica Muslim Centre for his namaz-e-janaza where people poured in to tribute on Saturday evening local time.

An Emirates flight scheduled to depart New York at 11pm Sunday local time will bring back to his body to Dhaka, said Mithun Ahmed, president of the Sammilito Sanskritik Jote’s US chapter.

The state is bearing the expenses for transporting Arif’s body back home where he will be buried after a state ceremony, said Shahed Ahmed, Bangladesh’s Vice Consul General in New York.

Source: bdnews24