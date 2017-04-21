Jatiya Party presidium member Bablu marries Ershad’s niece

Jatiya Party politician and former minister Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu has embarked on a new phase in his life by tying the knot with university teacher Mehe Zebunnesa Rahman Tumpa.

Through the marriage on Friday, Jatiya Party Presidium member Bablu, 63, now has the party’s Chairman HM Ershad as his ‘uncle-in-law.’

Tumpa is the daughter of Ershad’s sister Merina Rahman, a Jatiya Party MP from a seat reserved for women.

Bablu, a former secretary general of the party, represents Chittagong-9 in parliament.

Bablu’s first wife Farida Sarkar died of cancer in 2005. She too was a teacher at a private university. Their son Ashik Ahmed is a businessman.

Tumpa, assistant professor and director of the BBA programme at the Southeast University, has a son and a daughter from an earlier marriage.

The Jatiya Party Chairman’s Political and Press Secretary Sunil Subho Roy told bdnews24.com that the wedding had been solemnised at Ershad’s house, President’s Park, at Baridhara on Friday morning.

The reception was scheduled to be held at Le Meridien Hotel in the evening.

Ershad’s brother, Jatiya Party Co-Chairman GM Quader, was the ‘Ukil’ at the marriage.

Secretary General Ruhul Amin Howlader was the witness from the bride’s side while Presidium Member and Water Resources Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud performed that role from the groom’s side.

