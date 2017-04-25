IFC to invest $1bn in Bangladesh in next 2yrs

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a sister concern of the World Bank, will invest US$1 billion in Bangladesh in next two years, said Finance Minister AMA Muhith.

Emerging from a meeting with IFC Chief Executive Officer Philippe Le Houerou, Minister Muhith informed this to reporters at Washington yesterday, reports our staff correspondent.

The organisation is planning to invest $600 million in Bangladesh this year, the minister said adding that it is also planning to invest in Bangladesh’s agriculture and power sectors.

Source: The Daily Star