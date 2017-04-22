Heavy rainfall disrupts city life

Heavy rainfall in Dhaka and elsewhere across the country disrupted normal life on Saturday as commuters suffered immensely with city streets going under water.

As the rain continued till late evening on Saturday, reports of water-logging in parts of Dhaka started to come.

The streets in Old Dhaka, Mauchak, Malibagh, Shatinagar and Razarbagh went under water after downpour in the evening, causing serious traffic congestions, said sufferers.

They said that those returning from office suffered a lot due to waterlogging in those areas.

The situation was worse in the areas like Rampura, Chowdhurypara, Mauchak and Moghbazar where roads were being cut by various agencies for development works, said a commuter from Malibagh.

The situation might worsen in the coming days as the Met office forecast said that the rain might continue until Monday.

The Met office recorded 52mm rainfall in the Dhaka city on Saturday.

North-eastern rivers Surma, Kushiyara, Manu, Khowai, Bhugai-Kangsha may continue rising due to onrush of water from upstream India, said officials on Saturday.

Due to frequent thunderstorm heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka, Barisal and Chittagong divisions during until Monday, according to the Met office in Dhaka.

Because of heavy rainfall landslide may occur at places over the hill regions of Chittagong and Sylhet divisions, the Met office weather forecast said.

The steep pressure gradient persists over North Bay and squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra were advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay were advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, the major rivers of north-eastern region Surma, Kushiyara, Manu, Khowai, Bhugai-Kangsha were in the rising trend.

Referring to the Met office, the flood forecasting centre said that there were chances of heavy rainfall over the north-eastern part of Bangladesh and adjoining Indian parts until Monday afternoon.

The Surma, Kushiyara, Manu, Khowai, Bhugai-Kangsha river systems are likely to continue rising until this afternoon.

Flood forecasting centre sub-divisional engineer Sarder Udoy Raihan said that the rising of water in the rivers would depend on the rainfalls forecasted.

On rush of water from India cause the flooding in Bangladesh, he said.

He, however, said that the flow of water in the rivers in the eastern parts of the country would remain under the danger level.

