For peace at the border

Once again, the BSF is out of line.

The latest casualty at the Indo-Bangladesh border is Saidul Islam, and is certainly not the first such incident.

It is a matter of great regret that this comes at a time when Bangladesh-India ties are as good as ever, our two governments having recently signed a number of agreements for mutual cooperation.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally invested in maintaining friendly relations with Bangladesh, so it is a shame that the BSF are acting in such a cavalier manner.

Clearly, the Indian government does not want this kind of conflict to continue at the border, but the BSF continues to go its own way.

It is apparent that BSF officials are acting in counter to the Indian prime minister’s stated foreign policy and interests, and taking matters into their own hands.

And such actions have tragically cost many lives, while the actors have not been held accountable.

Previously, the force claimed the killings were necessary for India’s security, but that claim rings false.

The BSF should therefore explain their actions more credibly.

In the meantime, the BGB has sent a protest letter asking for a meeting, and we sincerely hope these issues will be ironed out and that the killings will stop.

We cannot let the actions of the BSF stand in the way of the immense progress that has been made between our two neighbouring countries.

Let us work towards an agreeable solution so that we can maintain peace at the border.

