CU halts exam amid BCL protests

Chittagong University authorities have suspended the final year examination of Journalism Department on Thursday, following a protest by BCL activists in the campus.

The BCL men demonstrated in the campus to protest the suspension of one of their activists.

Next examinations will be held according to the routine and a new schedule for Thursday’s exam will be announced later, Md Jakaria, the chairman of fourth year examination committee of CU informed reporters.

The examination was scheduled to start at 10:00am but the authorities could not start it as no examinee managed to reach the examination hall following Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists’ protest.

Students have said they were barred from entering the campus by the BCL men.

On October 18, 2016, CU authorities suspended six BCL activists including Md Abdullah Al Kaiser of communication and journalism department.

Several charges were against them, including the assault on a rival group of the student organization in the campus.

Kaiser was suspended for two years for hacking the CU unit BCL Deputy Sports Secretary Mahbub Shaharier Shakil on October 4.|

A group of 40 to 50 BCL activities started the demonstration this morning saying that they would not let the authorities to hold examination until Kaiser is allowed to sit for it.

On the other hand, another BCL supporter was detained from the campus after police forces rushed to the premises to bring the situation under control.

Seven people including a student of Anthropology Department named Raihan, along with five policemen of Hathazari Police Station were injured during Thursday’s ‘protests’.

The BCL men had hurled bricks and stones at police and the department building after the protests started.

A vehicle of the RU authorities were also vandalized by them.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq