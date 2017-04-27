Court asks Khaleda to appear on May 22

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday asked Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Khaleda Zia to appear before it on May 22 in connection with 11 cases filed against her.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Kamrul Hossain Molla fixed the date after Khaleda’s counsel Md Sanaullah Miah filed a time petition as Khaleda could not appear before court due to her illness on Tuesday.

Among the 11 cases, eight were filed with Darussalam police station for inciting violence during the BNP-lead alliance’s blockage and strike in January 2015 and February 2015. Two cases were filed with Jatrabari police station for explosive and murder and another for sedition. The cases were filed by Momtaz Uddin Ahmad Mehedi, lawyer of Supreme Court, on January 25, 2016.

Source: Dhaka Tribune