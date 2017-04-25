BNP designates 51 central leaders to rejuvenate party activists across the country

In an effort to revive the party’s fortunes before the next parliament polls, the BNP has designated 51 leaders of its central body to travel across the country to revamp its organisation.

These leaders will be heading as many teams to cover every corner of the country, senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told the media on Monday.

“They will hold rallies with party activists in every district. They would discuss national as well as organisational issues,” said Senior Joint Secretary General Rizvi.

The 51 teams will hold rallies in all the 75 organisational districts, he added.

Those to lead the revamp have been named a day after the party’s National Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan asked its allies to get ready for a ‘peaceful democratic fight’.

Besides Rizvi, the 51 leaders include BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, six members of the National Standing Committee, 19 vice-chairmen, 10 advisors to Chairperson Khaleda Zia, six joint secretaries general, and five organising secretaries.

The party’s spokesperson Special Secretary Asaduzzaman Ripon, Publicity Secretary Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Annie, and Jhenaidah district unit President Moshiur Rahman are also among them.

Rizvi said the leaders would choose the members of their teams before visiting their designated areas.

Source: bdnews24