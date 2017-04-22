Bangladesh cricketers’ salary, match fee hiked by more than 60 percent

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday in a meeting made the decision to meet the cricketers’ demand of increasing their salary.

The cricket board also decided to double the price of the national team sponsorship rights. The current sponsorship deal of the national side ends this June. BCB president Nazmul Hasan informed these to the media following the meeting in Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Salary

Following unprecedented progress and results over the past few years, Bangladesh cricket attracted a lot of sponsors recently. The development fund from the ICC has also gotten better. But there was hardly any improvement as far as the cricketers’ salary and match fee were concerned. The decision is a result of several discussions between the BCB high-ups and senior players in the last few weeks.

The contracted cricketers will be paid in five different grades. Grade A+ salary has increased to Tk4,00,000 from Tk2,50,000 while Grade A cricketers will now receive Tk3,00,000, Grade B Tk2,00,000, Grade C Tk1,50,000 and Grade D Tk1,00,000.

As per the last BCB deal, ODI captain Mashrafe bin Mortaza, newly appointed T20I skipper Shakib al Hasan, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mahmudullah were the five Grade A+ cricketers. The BCB will soon bring the cricketers under the new BCB contract. According to sources, the board is thinking of bringing 16 cricketers under the national contract.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, youngster Mehedi Hasan Miraz, paceman Kamrul Islam Rabbi and batsman Mosaddek Hossain are likely to come under the contract while national discards like all-rounder Nasir Hossain, left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny and pacer Al Amin Hossain are likely to be excluded from the deal.

Meanwhile, the match fee for a Test match has been revised to Tk3,50,000 from Tk2,00,000. In ODIs, the match fee for a game has been increased to Tk2,00,000 while a player will pocket Tk1,25,000 per T20I.

National team sponsorship rights

For the national team sponsorship rights, an auction will be held on Saturday. The floor price for bidders has been fixed at Tk60 crore for a duration of two years. Previously, media planning company Top Of Mind had acquired the rights for Tk41.41 crore. Top Of Mind later sold the rights to mobile phone operator Robi Axiata Limited.

Committee to investigate Second Division league match

BCB formed a three-member committee comprising board directors Jalal Younus, Akram Khan and Sheikh Sohel to investigate allegation of irregularity in a Dhaka Second Division Cricket League match between Lalmatia Club and Axiom Cricketers held on April 11, 2017. The committee has been asked to submit a report within three days.

New umpires’ committee chief

BCB director Sohel has been named the interim chairman of the umpires’ committee. The position went vacant following the passing away of BCB director Nazmul Karim Tinku, who performed the role of the chairman of the committee till the time of his death.

Source: Dhaka Tribune