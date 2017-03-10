Hefazat renews threat to besiege Dhaka

Radical Islamist platform Hefazat-e-Islam has renewed its threats to besiege Dhaka if the Greek “idol” was not removed from the Supreme Court premises immediately.

Leaders and supporters demonstrated over the issue in different districts including Dhaka, Chittagong and Narayanganj after the Jumma prayers Friday.

The Chittagong chapter of Hefazat organised a rally on the Anderkilla Shahi Mosque premises, protesting the installation of the Lady Justice statue. They also demanded withdrawal of the case in which a court recently issued arrest warrants against 25 leaders and activists of the platform.

The Qawmi madrasa-based group that eyes Sharia law in the country has been actively campaigning to remove the sculpture that represents justice, claiming it an idol and branding the installation anti-Islamic.

They also threatened to assemble thousands of people and hold another rally at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka’s Motijheel, if necessary, like they did in 2013.

Alleging that “atheists” were campaigning in favour of the idol, the leaders said that Prophet Muhammad (SM) had been sent by Allah to demolish idols and therefore the idol on the Supreme Court premises must be removed.

With central leader Mozammel Haque in the chair, the rally was addressed by central joint secretary generals Moinudin Ruhi, Mubinul Hoque and ANM Ahmadullah, among others.

Meanwhile, Hefazat’s Narayanganj chapter warned the government of creating another Shapla Chhattar rally if it delayed removing the “idol.”

Narayanganj unit Ameer Mawlana Abdul Awal issued the threat from a rally organised after Jum’ma prayers on Railway Jam-e Masjid premises in the city’s DIT commercial area.

He said that the Hefazat activists were not afraid of facing cases.

The sculpture in question portrays ancient Greek Goddess Themis, holding a scale and a sword to represent the law and undisputed order.

