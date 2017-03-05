Drives against unfit vehicles, illegal drivers begin in city

Dhaka South City Corporation has started drives against the drivers without legal documents, unfit vehicles and over 20 years’ old vehicles.

The DSCC along with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority launched the drive today from Bangabandhu Avenue around 11:15am. Mayor Sayeed Khokon along with a mobile court started the drive.

The mayor said the drives against the drivers without legal documents, under-aged drivers, unfit vehicles and over 20 years’ old vehicles will continue.

The city corporation decided to continue the drive but did not set any deadline yet, he added.

Three mobile courts have been set up in three points in the city, Sayeed said adding the drivers without legal documents will be brought under punishment.

Source: New Age