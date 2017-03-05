BGMEA building must be demolished: SC

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking review of its judgement that upheld a High Court order for demolishing the BGMEA complex.

However, the court asked the BGMEA authorities to submit an application before it seeking time for demolishing the building.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha gave the verdict on Sunday. The court also fixed Thursday for passing an order on the time application.

BGMEA lawyer Barrister Imtiaz Moinul Islam said they will seek a three-year time for the demolition.

The SC on November 8 last year released the full text of its verdict in which the apex court upheld the HC judgment that ordered BGMEA to immediately demolish at its own cost its 15-storey “BGMEA Complex” constructed illegally on the Begunbari canal and Hatirjheel lake in the heart of the capital.

Otherwise, Rajuk will do it within 90 days of receiving the order and realise the cost from BGMEA, it said.

BGMEA authorities on December 8 last year submitted the review petition to the SC, seeking three years’ time for demolishing the BGMEA Complex.

The authorities prayed to the SC to review the verdict considering the contribution of the garment sector to national exports.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq