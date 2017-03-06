Bangladesh rejects US report highlighting extra-judicial killings: Inu

Bangladesh officially rejects the 2016 US report which raises concern over ‘extra-judicial killings’ in Bangladesh, Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu has said.

The report prepared by the US State Department is “not based on facts,” said the minister while briefing the media at the Secretariat on Monday.

The State Department of United States published its annual report on worldwide human rights condition on Friday.

The report flags out “extra-judicial killings” as the primary force behind the deteriorating condition of human rights in Bangladesh.

It terms Bangladesh as a non-communal and democratic state and says the country’s security forces are under the control of the civil administration.

Killings by terrorists, enforced disappearance, child marriage, violence against women and children, unsafe working environment are other areas of concern in the country, the report says.

Minister Inu said: “We, in Bangladesh, do not support US’s tendency of making comments on human rights situation in other countries.”

Bangladesh is run by its constitution and law. All the institutions of this country have their own set of rules but are bound to abide by the constitution and the law, he said.

“Both the United States and Bangladesh are democratic nations. We are working together on various issues especially on fighting terrorism.”

Source: bdnews24