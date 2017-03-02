ACC arrests ex-Rajuk chief eng

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday arrested the former Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha chief engineer M Emdadul Islam from the Capital’s Topkhana area on charge of amassing illegal wealth.

An ACC-tem led by its director Syed Iqbal Hossain arrested Emdadul following a case of accumulating illegal wealth, said ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee.

He said that Emdadul earned Tk 87 lakh form unknown sources and concealed worth of TK 1.18 crore in his wealth statement submitted to the ACC.

On February 23, the ACC deputy assistant director Saiduzzaman filed the case with Ramna police.

After arresting Emdadul in this morning, the commission sent him before the court.

Source: New Age