Yet another road crash kills 13

At least 13 people were killed while 30 others got wounded in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Darikandi under Belabo in Narsingdi, Sunday morning.

All the dead, including two children and four women, were the passengers of the microbus and residents of different areas of Nikli upazila in Kishorganj, police said.

The ghastly accident took place within 36 hours of another chilling mishap in which 13 people were killed and 20 others were injured as a bus and a covered-van collided head-on and subsequently caught fire on Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Gazaria of Nagarkanda in Faridpur.

In the past 48 hours since Friday 11:00pm, at least 51 people were killed and succumbed to their injuries while 101 others were wounded in 19 separate road accidents across 14 districts, in the country.

The victims of the Narsingdi accident are microbus driver Hira, 35, riders Hasan, 38, his wife Halima, 28, son Eshan, 8 and sister-in-law Jhuma, 15, Manik, 45, his wife Mafia, 39 and their son, Antar, 7, and daughter-in-law Sharmin, 25, Sharmin’s son Rabbi, 3, Sadhana, 40 and Nazmul, 36. All were villagers of Chhatirchar under Nikli in Kishorganj district, reported our Narsingdi correspondent, quoting police.

All the adult riders used to work in the capital. They were heading to their village home to attend a social programme.

Police, locals and eyewitnesses said the accident occurred around 6:45am when the Dhaka-bound bus of Agradut Paribahan originating from Habiganj collided head-on with a Bhairab-bound 14-seat microbus originating from Dhaka. Eleven people riding the microbus died on the scene while 32, mostly bus riders got wounded.

Both vehicles were speeding when they collided head-on. The bus was over-taking a slow moving compressed natural gas run auto-rickshaw, Bhairab highway police officer-in-charge, Mizanur Rahman, said.

The auto-rickshaw defied a government ban as it was plying on the highway. Movement of three-wheelers and non-motorised vehicles were banned from running on 22 national highways, since August 1, 2015, in the wake of a spate of accidents.

Belabo police officer-in-charge, Md Badrul Alam Khan, said immediately after

the accident, local people and police of Bhairab highway and Belabo, as well as fire service men, rushed the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to different hospitals in Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and Bhairab Upazila Health Complex, in Kishorganj.

All the three who were taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and three others– out of eight, admitted to Bhairab Upazila Health Complex– were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, hospital sources said.

Several others were given primary treatment at Bhairab Upazila Health Complex and other private clinics and were later released.

Police seized the vehicles but the bus driver and his assistant went into hiding.

DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachchu Mia told New Age that six of the injured people – Firoza Begum, 35, her son Maruf, 10, Sharmin Begum, 25, her son Rabbi, 3, Kamrunnahar Lipi, 40, and Kawsar Mia, 32, were taken to DMCH around noon. Sharmin succumbed to her injuries around 2:30pm.

Sharmin’s son Rabbi was taken to a private hospital at Mohammadpur where he died later in the afternoon, Bachchu Mia said.

Police said Darikandi is one of the most accident prone spots on Dhaka-Sylhet highway. Four were killed and 20 others got wounded in an accident in March 2015 and one was killed and three others were injured in another accident in July 2014, at Darikandi.

Narsingdi district administration formed a one-member committee headed by additional district magistrate, Mozammel Haque, to probe into the accident and submit the report in seven working days, according to Mozammel Haque. He said he already visited the spot.

A case was filed with Bhairab highway police but none was arrested so far.

Chhatirchar Union parishad Chairman Hanif Islam who paid a visit to the spot said the entire village was mourning the deaths.

He said all the 11 bodies were handed over to the respective families without post mortem examinations as per requests by the family members to the Narsingdi deputy commissioner.

Meanwhile, 10 more people were killed in other road accidents on Sunday while 15 were injured in a single mishap.

Of the 10, three motorcyclists were killed in 3 separate accidents across Tangail district.

The victims are a college girl in Chittagong city, a motorcyclist in Brahamanbaria, an SSC examinee in Rajshahi, a schoolboy in Jhenaidah, a salesman in Dhaka and a motor-biker in Gazipur.

In Savar, a bus helper was killed and 15 apparel workers were injured, on Sunday, our correspondents reported.

