Vijay, Kohli make Tigers toil

Taskin Ahmed returned to the country where he was banned last year with a wicket in his first over but that was the only moment when Bangladesh looked to be on top on the opening day of their one-off Test against India at Hyderabad on Thursday.

Taskin bowled Lokesh Rahul off the fourth ball of the morning to give Bangladesh the kind of start they were looking for in the historic match that ended their 17-year long wait for a Test match in India.

But the success did not last long as the Indian batsmen slowly recovered from the underwhelming start to put the hosts firmly in control, taking the side to 356-3 at stumps.

Murali Vijay made the most of a fielding blunder to score a dogged century and shared 178 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (83) for the second wicket to establish the supremacy of the home side on what looked like a placid wicket.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli used the platform to score an attacking century for his own, compounding the agony of Bangladesh, who came into the game with a positive mindset albeit they had no experience of playing Tests in India.

Bangladesh had their chance to end Vijay and Pujara’s partnership early but spinner Mehedi Hasan missed a simple run out opportunity to give Vijay a new lease of life when his score was just 35 with India on 67-1.

In the 19th over of the innings, Vijay nudged Mehedi towards square leg where Kamrul Islam grabbed the ball quickly to make a near-perfect throw at bowler’s end with the batsman way short of the crease.

But Mehedi fumbled to collect the throw in one bounce, denying Bangladesh a very well-deserved breakthrough after all the hard work put in by their new-ball bowlers Taskin and Kamrul.

By the time the off-spinner atoned for his mistake dismissing Pujara in the second session of the day with an edge behind the stumps, India had already started dictating the terms.

The Tigers had nearly wasted this chance as well as the edge hit wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim on his pad first before he managed to grasp it diving to his right, which ended Pujara’s fine innings inclusive of nine fours.

The departure of Pujara brought Kohli to the crease much to the delight of some 7,000 spectetors and the Indian skipper responded with a cut shot off the first ball he faced that raced towards boundary between cover and point.

Kohli shared 54 runs with Vijay for the third wicket stand before Bangladesh had their final success on the day.

Vijay fell to Taijul Islam when he attempted a sweep only to miss the line and get bowled but not before making 108 runs off 160 balls, his ninth Test hundred and second against Bangladesh in successive innings.

Vijay, who scored 150 runs in the previous Test between the two teams in Fatullah, struck 12 fours and a straight six off Sakib al Hasan in his latest innings that also cemented his place in India’s fiercely contested opening slot.

Kohli, who has now 16 Test centuries and at least one against each opposition he faced, remained unbeaten on 111 off 141 balls at close along with Ajinkya Rahane 45 not out.

They left Bangladesh with a massive task ahead if they are to give themselves any chance in this game, which showed every prospect of turning out to be a one-sided affair, on the opening day.

Source: New Age