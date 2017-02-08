Turning the Tide Against Cholera

Merely creating that stockpile — even of a few million doses — profoundly improved the way the world fought cholera, Dr. Margaret Chan, secretary general of the W.H.O., said last year. Ready access to the vaccine has made countries less tempted to cover up outbreaks to protect tourism, she said.

That has sped up emergency responses and attracted more vaccine makers, lowering costs. “More cholera vaccines have been deployed over the last two years than in the previous 15 years combined,” Dr. Chan said.

A Revolution in Recovery

The treatment advances relied heavily on research and testing done at the International Center for Diarrheal Disease Research, known as the ICDDR,B, in Dhaka.

Photo A mother enters ICDDR,B with her child. The facility treats 220,000 patients a year. Credit Ismail Ferdous for The New York Times

Although Dhaka may not be the first place one might look to find a public health revolution, the center is famous among experts in gut diseases.

While its upper levels are quiet and scholarly, the center’s ground floor is the world’s largest diarrhea hospital. Its vast wards treat 220,000 patients a year, almost all of whom recover within 36 hours. Doctors there save hundreds of lives a day.

The ICDDR,B was originally the Cholera Research Laboratory, founded in 1960 by the United States as part of that era’s “soft diplomacy.” Research hospitals were built in friendly countries both to save lives locally and to act as sentinels for diseases that might threaten America.

The wards, which in the rainy season extend into circus-size tents in the parking lot, contain long rows of “cholera cots.” On each iron or wood frame is a plastic sheet with a hole in the middle. A bucket beneath the hole catches diarrhea, while another beside the cot fills with vomit. An IV pole completes the setup.

Defying expectations, the ward smells only of the antiseptic that the floors are constantly mopped with.

Patients with severe watery diarrhea arrive around the clock, many of them carried in — limp, dehydrated and barely conscious — by friends or family. A nurse sees each one immediately, and those close to death get an IV line inserted within 30 seconds.

It contains a blend of glucose, electrolytes and water. Cholera spurs the intestines to violently flush themselves, but it does not actually damage the gut cells. If the fluid is replaced and the bacteria flushed out or killed by antibiotics, the patient is usually fine.

Within hours, patients start to revive. As soon as they can swallow, they get an antibiotic and start drinking a rehydration solution. Most walk out within a day. The techniques perfected here are so effective that the ICDDR,B has sent training teams to 17 cholera outbreaks in the past decade.

Just as important, after 35 years of work, researchers in Bangladesh and elsewhere have developed an effective cholera vaccine. It has been accepted by the W.H.O. and stockpiled for epidemics like the one that struck Haiti in 2010. Soon, there may be enough to begin routine vaccination in countries where the disease has a permanent foothold.

Infants stay at ICDDR, B, for up to a month with their mothers, who are taught how to cook nutritious porridges. Credit Ismail Ferdous for The New York Times