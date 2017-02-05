Suranjit is dead

Top politician and Awami League MP Suranjit Sengupta, nearly six decades of whose illustrious career crashed in a sack-of-cash debacle, is dead.

The 77-year old former minister had been on life support at Labaid Hospital in Dhaka.

The eloquent parliamentarian and witty public speaker was declared dead at 4:10am, the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Al Emran Chowdhury told bdnews24.com on Sunday morning.

The Awami League Advisory Council member, who has been suffering from a kind of cancer, was taken to the hospital’s Coronary Care Unit at 8pm on Saturday.

His family had been preparing to take him to Singapore in a last-ditch attempt to save his life as his health began to fail him.

But the family, quoting doctors, told bdnews24.com that the condition of the veteran politician did not allow them to take him abroad.

The Hindu minority leader was put on life support around 12:30am.

An MP from north-eastern Sunamganj district, he was the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry.

He began his political career as a left ideologue during the pre-independence troubled times of the 60s of the last century.

But later he joined the Awami League. He has been an MP in all parliaments since Bangladesh’s birth.

He was Awami League President Sheikh Hasina’s parliamentary affairs adviser in 1996.

He became the railways minister when the Awami League returned to power in 2008. But he resigned after five months after finding himself embroiled in a bribery scam. Hasina retained him as a minister without portfolio.

He studied at Dhaka University and started his career as a lawyer after obtaining LLB degree from Central Law College. He was a member of the Supreme Court Bar Council.

Source: bdnews24