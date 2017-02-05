Smartphone & Tab Expo 2017 at a glance

ADATA Smart phone & Tab Expo 2017, the first expo of its kind this year, kicked off this Thursday, January 26th. The event took place in its usual spot, Bangabandhu International Conference Centre at Agargaon in the capital. Organised by the Expo Maker, the seventh edition of the carnival showcased all the recently launched smart devices including phones and tablets; both by local and international brands. Among the brands that participated were: ADATA, Samsung, Huawei, Linnex Mobile, Oppo, Symphony, WE, LAVA, Xiaomi, Gadget Gang 7, Cell Stream, MyCell, Micromax, lenovo, Coolpad, Mango, Meizu, Kiksha.com, Ajkerdeal.com. The three day long event attracted a huge amount of crowd; amongst which most were youngsters. Here’s a few snap of the event: