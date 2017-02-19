Rizvi: PM spreading lies about Khaleda’s cases

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others leader of the ruling party are continuously spreading lies about BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s corruption cases.

He made the statement from a press briefing held at its central office in Nayapaltan on Sunday morning.

Rizvi said: “All the cases against the BNP chief are pre-planned and political motivated. These cases are being continued only for harassment.

“Prime minister’s statement has made it clear that they are again conspiring against Khaleda Zia, and the statements are made to pressurise the court.”

Source: Dhaka Tribune