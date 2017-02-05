President, PM pay last respects to Suranjit

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid their last respects to veteran Awami League parliamentarian Suranjit Sengupta.

The remains of the politician, who represented Sunamganj in Parliament seven times, was brought to the parliament building’s South Plaza around 3pm on Sunday.

Before the president and the prime minister paid their respects, state honour was given to Suranjit.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury placed wreath on the coffin after the president and the prime minister.

Hasina again placed a wreath, leading her Awami League party to pay its final respects to the leader.

Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Raushon Ershad and several political parties also paid their tribute to the Awami League stalwart.

Ramakrishna Mission Principal Dhrubeshananda Moharaj offered special prayer at the time.

Parliament Chief Whip ASM Feroz read out Suranjit’s biography. Suranjit’s son Soumen Sengupta delivered a speech.

“Now I am without any guardian. But I don’t consider myself as guardian-less, because honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is always by the side of our family,” he said.

Wreaths were also placed on Suranjit’s coffin on behalf of the Jatiya Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSoD), the Communist Party of Bangladesh, Jatiya Party (JP), and Supreme Court Bar Council.

BNP Standing Committee Member Moudud Ahmed represented his party. Krishak, Shramik, Janata League President Abdul Kader Siddique also came.

Cabinet members, MPs, Parliament Secretariat officials, Awami League leaders and activists were present at the programme to pay their last respects to Suranjit.

Prime Minister Hasina spoke to Soumen at the programme.

Suranjit, the chief of the parliamentary standing committee on law, justice and parliament affairs ministry, died early on Sunday. He was 71.

His last rites will be performed at his ancestral village in Sunamganj’s Dirai at 3pm on Monday.

Source; bdnews24