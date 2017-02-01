Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Dhaka on first-ever state visit

Airport on Wednesday.

The Palestinian leader was given a 21-gun salute followed by a guard of honour at

the VVIP terminal.

His three-day visit marks a tumultuous time for world politics with renewed concerns about the peace process in the Middle East and the impact of US President Donald Trump.

Abbas was in Dhaka last year for a few hours of transit between Jordan and Japan.

Bangladesh is a staunch supporter of Palestine’s cause and the establishment of the State of Palestine on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Yasser Arafat, the late Palestine leader who symbolised its struggle, had visited Bangladesh several times.

“I just want to say that as much as the visit is important to Bangladesh, it is important to Palestine,” Yousuf

SY Ramadan, Head of Mission of Palestine in Dhaka, earlier told bdnews24.com in an interview.

“It is extremely important for Palestine because we are keen to develop this relation and do everything possible to make this relation a very firm one.”

“The basis of the relations is already there. And the president will come to build on that,” he said, “We are at the heart of the people of Bangladesh, we feel that.”

The Palestinian president will hold talks with President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his visit.

They are expected to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

Agriculture, energy and electricity would also feature in the talks, Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali said earlier.

The countries signed a treaty for cooperation in electricity and energy on Dec 11, 2016.

The treaty opened doors for investments by Palestinian companies in Bangladesh.

Abbas is expected to visit the National Memorial on Thursday noon and then visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.

His meeting with Hasina was scheduled in the afternoon.

He will then return to hotel Le Meridien where Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Raushon Ershad will see him.

The Palestinian president will be at the Bangabhaban for a meeting with Hamid in the evening.

A dinner reception will be held in his honour at the official residence of the president.