One killed in clashes at Banshkhali thermal power project discussion

Violent clashes during a discussion meeting inside the Banshkhali coal-fired project in Chittagong has once again claimed a life.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the open space inside the S Alam Group-owned project where the meet was planned, police said.

Mohammed Ali, 35, succumbed to his wounds about 9pm at Chittagong Medical College Hospital where he was shifted after he sustained head injuries during the clash, Inspector Jahirul Islam from CMCH outpost told bdnews24.com

In a grim reminder of clashes between police and locals last year, violence broke out at the discussion convened at the project premises by Navy Commander M Sohail, head of the team of joint forces that provide security to the project following last year’s clash with police that had left four dead.

Supporters of anti-project group “Bosot Bhita Rokkhya Committee” led by BNP leader Liakat Ali clashed with the supporters of Awami League leader Nurul Mustafa, leaving five injured, Banshkhali OC Md Alamgir said.

Locals spoke of a few more cases of injury.

They were all initially rushed to the local Upazila health centre.

In the evening, Ali and his brother were shifted to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital with serious injuries, where Ali died at night.

The group under Liakat opposes the project for fear of loss of land.

An administration-appointed investigation committee following last year’s violence found that Liakat was misleading the people and building up the opposition to the project to taint the government image ahead of last year’s Upazila elections.

Source: Bd news24