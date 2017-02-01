Mukul Bose back in Awami League leadership

After being out of the Awami League’s leadership for almost eight years, Mukul Bose has been inducted to the party’s Advisory Council.

A media statement on Tuesday said party chief Sheikh Hasina has made him an adviser by the power vested on her during Awami League’s 20th National Council in October last year.

At the party’s 17th National Council, Mukul was made one of the joint general secretaries along with Syed Ashraful Islam and Obaidul Quader.

He was stripped off from his post in 2009 for his alleged role during the army-backed caretaker administration, which advocated a ‘minus two formula’ to remove the chiefs of the two major political parties.

He had faced party activists’ wrath then during a meeting at Awami League chief’s Dhanmondi office.

After the 2008 national elections, when the Awami League came to power, he lost his post during the party’s 18th Council the next year.

Presidium members Amir Hossain Amu, late Abdur Razzak, Tofail Ahmed and organising secretaries Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Mahmudur Rahman Manna and Abdul Mannan lost their posts for the same reason.

Syed Ashraf continued serving the party as its general secretary for next two consecutive terms and now is a presidium member.

He was replaced by Obaidul Quader in the 2016 National Council.

Source: Bd news24