Look forward to 2041

Political affairs adviser to the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, HT Imam on Sunday called upon senior military and civil bureaucrats to look forward into implementing ruling Awami League’s plan-2041.

Addressing as chief guest at National Defence College in Dhaka, the former bureaucrat said Bangladesh is on the right track and is progressing much steadily towards accomplishing their goals, under vision 2021.

‘Now, we need to examine what we should do, how best we can achieve the noble ideals as envisioned by Bangabandhu [founding president] Sheikh Mujibur Rahman…Let’s look forward to 2041,’ Imam told the inauguration of Capstone Course –2017-1.

He reiterated the pledge to fulfilling the dreams of the country’s founding president, to convert Bangladesh into a ‘Sonar Bangladesh’.

He, however, said in the era of globalisation, the less developed countries fear of becoming marginalised.

‘In the last three decades,’ Imam said, ‘the countries in South and South East Asia have emerged as economic power houses.’ He reminded the senior military and civil officials that knowledge is security, and ‘For that matter this type of Capstone course always acts step forward.’

This course will help the participants to make decision to accomplish the nation’s desired goals, he said.

The NDC commandant, Lieutenant General Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy, also underscored the need for civil-military relations as he narrated how this cooperation had helped Bangladesh deal with industrial disasters, such as, collapse of Rana Plaza in Savar.

The building collapse had killed over 1,100 in 2013 and while a factory fire at Tazreen fashion had killed over 112 in 2012.

Sarwardy reminded the officers of what the founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had asked the military leadership to follow while dealing with civilians.

He quoted Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as saying, ‘Armed forces belong to the people. People belong to the armed forces. It does not form separate entities. All of you are sons of the soil. Therefore, you will have to share the happiness and sorrow of the masses. Stand beside them.’

The NDC commandant further said they all should continue the struggle to realise the dreams of the ‘Father of the Nation.’

The organisers said the annual two-week Capstone Course for national policymaking leadership will conclude on February 23.

A total of 33 fellows including parliamentarians, bureaucrats, technocrats, senior military officers, educationalist, senior physicians and engineers at policy planning level, senior police officer, business leaders and representatives of Non Government Organisations, are taking part in the course, which is in its eighth year.

Source: New Age