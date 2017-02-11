Faridpur crash death toll rises to 13

At least 13 people have been killed and over a dozen wounded when a bus and a covered van hauling gas cylinders collided head-on, sparking a fire on Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Faridpur’s Nagarkanda.

Nagarkanda Police Station OC Md Nasim said the accident happened around 11:15pm on Friday.

The injured persons were sent to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex and Faridpur Medical College Hospital, he said.

The bodies and the burnt vehicles were brought to the highway police station after the rescue operation was called off around 1:45am on Saturday, he added.

Witnesses said the bus driver lost control when a front wheel burst and hit the van. The cylinders from the van then fell off, exploding and setting the two vehicles on fire.

Fire Service’s Faridpur Station officer ABM Mamtazuddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com from the scene that 12 of the deceased were passengers of the bus and the other was the van driver.

Fire Service’s Bhanga Station officer Shamsuddoha earlier said five bodies were recovered.

“There are more burnt people inside the bus. We are checking,” he added.

Source; bdews24