Election won’t wait for Khaleda: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said election will be held in due time without waiting for anyone.

“The government has no plan to send Khaleda Zia to jail. It’s the court’s jurisdiction whether it’ll jail her if it finds her guilty or it will acquit her. “The constitution and election will not wait for anyone.”

While talking to reporters after inaugurating a project on the city’s airport road’s beautification work, Quader said the election will be held as per the constitution.

Previously on Wednesday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a programme at DRU warned that there will be no election in the country if their chairperson Khaleda Zia is sent to jail by convicting her in ‘false’ cases.

No patriotic people will take part in polls without Khaleda, he claimed.

As his attention was drawn to Fakhrul’s remark, Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the election will be held with or without her.

Referring to the jailing of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister aspirant VK Sasikala, he said, the Indian government and their election will not remain stuck for it. “So, the election and the constitution here also won’t be paused for Khaleda.

