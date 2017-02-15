- Home
THE ECONOMIST DEMOCRACY INDEX – BANGLADESH A HYBRID REGIME 84TH ON THE LIST
The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index provides a snapshot of the state of democracy worldwide for 165 independent states and two territories. This covers almost the entire population of the world and the vast majority of the world’s states (microstates are excluded). The Democracy Index is based on five categories: electoral process and pluralism; civil liberties; the functioning of government; political participation; and political culture. Based on their scores on a range of indicators within these categories, each country is then itself classified as one of four types of regime: “full democracy”; “flawed democracy”; “hybrid regime”; and “authoritarian regime”.
The index values are used to place countries within one of four types of regime:
Scores of a handful of countries
FULL DEMOCRACIES
Norway 9.93 – Uruguay 8.17
Sequence
Norway, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand, Denmark, Canada, Ireland, Switzerland, Finland, Austria, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Malta, United Kingdom, Spain, Mauritius, Uruguay
FLAWED DEMOCRACIES
Japan Position 20 Score 7.99
USA 21 7.98
Italy 21 7.98
France 24 7.92
South Korea 24 7.92
India 32 7.81
Indonesia 48 6.97
Malaysia 65 6.54
Singapore 70 6.38
HYBRID REGIMES
Sri Lanka 66 6.48
Bangladesh 84 5.73
Turkey 97 5.04
Nepal 102 4.86
Nigeria 109 4.50
Pakistan 111 4.33
Myanmar 113 4.20
AUTHORITARIAN REGIMES
Jordan 117 3.96
Kuwait 121 3.85
Egypt 133 3.31
China 136 3.14
UAE 147 2.75
Afghanistan 149 2.55
North Korea 167 1.08
Threshold points for regime types depend on overall scores that are rounded to one decimal point.
Full democracies: Countries in which not only basic political freedoms and civil liberties are respected, but which also tend to be underpinned by a political culture conducive to the flourishing of democracy. The functioning of government is satisfactory. Media are independent and diverse. There is an effective system of checks and balances. The judiciary is independent and judicial decisions are enforced. There are only limited problems in the functioning of democracies.
Flawed democracies: These countries also have free and fair elections and, even if there are
problems (such as infringements on media freedom), basic civil liberties are respected. However, there are significant weaknesses in other aspects of democracy, including problems in governance, an underdeveloped political culture and low levels of political participation.
Hybrid regimes: Elections have substantial irregularities that often prevent them from being both free and fair. Government pressure on opposition parties and candidates may be common. Serious weaknesses are more prevalent than in flawed democracies—in political culture, functioning of government and political participation. Corruption tends to be widespread and the rule of law is weak.
Civil society is weak. Typically, there is harassment of and pressure on journalists, and the judiciary is not independent.
Authoritarian regimes:
In these states, state political pluralism is absent or heavily circumscribed.
Many countries in this category are outright dictatorships. Some formal institutions of democracy may exist, but these have little substance. Elections, if they do occur, are not free and fair. There is disregard for abuses and infringements of civil liberties. Media are typically state-owned or controlled by groups connected to the ruling regime. There is repression of criticism of the government and pervasive censorship. There is no independent judiciary.
The scoring system
We use a combination of a dichotomous and a three-point scoring system for the 60 indicators. A
dichotomous 1-0 scoring system (1 for a yes and 0 for a no answer) is not without problems, but it has several distinct advantages over more refined scoring scales (such as the often-used 1-5 or 1-7).
For many indicators, the possibility of a 0.5 score is introduced, to capture “grey areas”, where a simple yes (1) or no (0) is problematic, with guidelines as to when that should be used. Consequently, for many indicators there is a three-point scoring system, which represents a compromise between simple dichotomous scoring and the use of finer scales.
The problems of 1-5 or 1-7 scoring scales are numerous. For most indicators under such systems, it is extremely difficult to define meaningful and comparable criteria or guidelines for each score.
This can lead to arbitrary, spurious and non-comparable scorings. For example, a score of 2 for one country may be scored a 3 in another, and so on. Alternatively, one expert might score an indicator for a particular country in a different way to another expert. This contravenes a basic principle of measurement, that of so-called reliability—the degree to which a measurement procedure produces the same measurements every time, regardless of who is performing it. Two- and three-point systems do not guarantee reliability, but make it more likely.
Second, comparability between indicator scores and aggregation into a multi-dimensional
index appears more valid with a two- or three-point scale for each indicator (the dimensions being aggregated are similar across indicators). By contrast, with a 1-5 system, the scores are more likely to mean different things across the indicators (for example, a 2 for one indicator may be more comparable to a 3 or 4 for another indicator). The problems of a 1-5 or 1-7 system are magnified when attempting to extend the index to many regions and countries.
Methodology
The Economist Intelligence Unit’s index of democracy, on a 0 to 10 scale, is based on the ratings for 60 indicators, grouped into five categories: electoral process and pluralism; civil liberties; the functioning of government; political participation; and political culture. Each category has a rating on a 0 to 10 scale, and the overall Index is the simple average of the five category indexes.
The model
I Electoral process and pluralism
Consider whether elections are competitive in that electors are free to vote and are offered a range of choices.
1: Essentially unrestricted conditions for the presentation of candidates (for example, no bans on major parties).
0.5: There are some restrictions on the electoral process.
0: A single-party system or major impediments exist (for example, bans on a major party or
candidate).
1: No major irregularities in the voting process.
0.5: Significant irregularities occur (intimidation, fraud), but do not significantly affect the overall outcome.
0: Major irregularities occur and affect the outcome.
Score 0 if score for question 1 is 0.
1: Are free and fair.
0.5: Are free, but not fair.
0: Are neither free nor fair.
Bar generally accepted exclusions (for example, non-nationals; criminals; members of armed forces in some countries).
1: Yes.
0: No.
bodies?
1: Yes.
0: No.
1: Yes.
0.5: Formally, yes, but, in practice, opportunities are limited for some candidates.
0: No.
1: Yes.
0.5: Not fully transparent.
0: No.
1: All three criteria are satisfied.
0.5: Two of the three criteria are satisfied.
0: Only one or none of the criteria is satisfied.
0.5: There are some restrictions.
0: No.
1: Yes.
0.5: There is a dominant two-party system, in which other political forces never have any effective
chance of taking part in national government.
0: No.
1: Yes.
0.5: Formally unrestricted, but, in practice, restricted for some groups, or for citizens from some
parts of the country.
0: No.
surveillance?
1: Yes.
0.5: Officially free, but subject to some unofficial restrictions or interference.
0: No.
II Functioning of government
1: Yes.
0.5: Exercise some meaningful influence.
0: No.
government?
1: Yes.
0: No.
1: Yes.
0.5: Yes, but there are some serious flaws.
0: No.
1: Yes.
0.5: Influence is low, but the defence minister is not a civilian. If the current risk of a military coup
is extremely low, but the country has a recent history of military rule or coups.
0: No.
1: Yes.
0.5: Some features of a protectorate.
0: No (significant presence of foreign troops; important decisions taken by foreign power; country
is a protectorate).
power, parallel to democratic institutions?
1: Yes.
0.5: Exercise some meaningful influence.
0: No.
electorate in between elections?
1: Yes.
0.5. Yes, but serious flaws exist.
0: No.
1: Yes.
0: No.
Is the functioning of government open and transparent, with sufficient public access to
information?
1: Yes.
0.5: Yes, but serious flaws exist.
0: No.
1: Corruption is not a major problem.
0.5: Corruption is a significant issue.
0: Pervasive corruption exists.
1: Yes.
0.5. Yes, but serious flaws exist.
0: No.
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
If available, from World Values Survey
% of people who think that they have a great deal of choice/control.
1 if more than 70%.
0.5 if 50-70%.
0 if less than 50%.
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
If available, from World Values Survey, Gallup polls, Eurobarometer, Latinobarometer
% of people who have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in government.
1 if more than 40%.
0.5 if 25-40%.
0 if less than 25%.
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
If available, from World Values Survey
% of people who have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence.
1 if more than 40%.
0.5 if 25-40%.
0 if less than 25%.
III Political participation
(Average turnout in parliamentary elections since 2000. Turnout as proportion of population of
voting age.)
1 if above 70%.
0.5 if 50%-70%.
0 if below 50%.
If voting is obligatory, score 0. Score 0 if scores for questions 1 or 2 is 0.
political process?
1: Yes.
0.5: Yes, but serious flaws exist.
0: No.
% of members of parliament who are women.
1 if more than 20% of seats.
0.5 if 10-20%.
0 if less than 10%.
organisations.
Score 1 if over 7% of population for either.
Score 0.5 if 4-7%.
Score 0 if under 4%.
If participation is forced, score 0.
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
If available, from World Values Survey
% of people who are very or somewhat interested in politics.
1 if over 60%.
0.5 if 40-60%.
0 if less than 40%.
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
If available, from World Values Survey
% of people who have taken part in or would consider attending lawful demonstrations.
1 if over 40%.
0.5 if 30-40%.
0 if less than 30%.
1 if over 90%.
0.5 if 70-90%.
0 if less than 70%.
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
If available, from World Values Survey
% of population that follows politics in the news media (print, TV or radio) every day.
1 if over 50%.
0.5 if 30-50%.
0 if less than 30%.
1: Yes.
0.5: Some attempts.
0: No.
Consider the role of the education system, and other promotional efforts. Consider measures to
facilitate voting by members of the diaspora.
If participation is forced, score 0.
IV Democratic political culture
democracy?
1: Yes.
0.5: Yes, but some serious doubts and risks.
0: No.
parliament and elections.
1: Low.
0.5: Moderate.
0: High.
If available, from World Values Survey
% of people who think it would be good or fairly good to have a strong leader who does not bother
with parliament and elections.
1 if less than 30%.
0.5 if 30-50%.
0 if more than 50%.
1: Low.
0.5: Moderate.
0: High.
If available, from World Values Survey
% of people who think it would be very or fairly good to have military rule.
1 if less than 10%.
0.5 if 10-30%.
0 if more than 30%.
would prefer rule by experts or technocrats.
1: Low.
0.5: Moderate.
0: High.
If available, from World Values Survey
% of people who think it would be very or fairly good to have experts, not government, make
decisions for the country.
1 if less than 50%.
0.5 if 50-70%.
0 if more than 70%.
democracies are not good at maintaining public order.
1: Low.
0.5: Moderate.
0: High.
If available, from World Values Survey
% of people who disagree with the view that democracies are not good at maintaining order.
1 if more than 70%.
0.5 if 50-70%.
0 if less than 50%.
Alternatively, % of people who think that punishing criminals is an essential characteristic of
democracy.
1 if more than 80%.
0.5 if 60-80%.
0 if less than 60%.
that democracy benefits economic performance.
If available, from World Values Survey
% of people who disagree with the view that the economic system is badly run in democracies.
1 if more than 80%.
0.5 if 60-80%.
0 if less than 60%.
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
If available, from World Values Survey
% of people who agree or strongly agree that democracy is better than any other form of government.
1 if more than 90%.
0.5 if 75-90%.
0 if less than 75%.
1: Yes.
0.5: Some residual influence of Church on State.
0: No.
V Civil liberties
1: Yes.
0.5: Pluralistic, but state-controlled media are heavily favoured. One or two private owners
dominate the media.
0: No.
1: Yes.
0.5: Pluralistic, but state-controlled media are heavily favoured. There is high degree of
concentration of private ownership of national newspapers.
0: No.
banning advocacy of violence)?
1: Yes.
0.5: Holders of minority viewpoints are subject to some official harassment. Libel laws heavily
restrict scope for free expression.
0: No.
diversity of opinions?
1: Yes.
0.5: There is formal freedom, but a high degree of conformity of opinion, including through selfcensorship
or discouragement of minority or marginal views.
0: No.
1: No.
0.5: Some moderate restrictions.
0: Yes.
1: Yes.
0.5: Officially free, but subject to some restrictions.
0: No.
grievances?
1: Yes.
0.5: Some opportunities.
0: No.
1: Torture is not used.
0: Torture is used.
Consider the views of international legal and judicial watchdogs. Have the courts ever issued an
important judgement against the government, or a senior government official?
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
Are all religions permitted to operate freely, or are some restricted? Is the right to worship permitted
both publicly and privately? Do some religious groups feel intimidated by others, even if the law
requires equality and protection?
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
Consider whether favoured groups or individuals are spared prosecution under the law.
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
1: Yes.
0.5: Crime is so pervasive as to endanger security for large segments.
0: No.
government influence
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
Consider gender equality, right to travel, choice of work and study.
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
basic human rights are well-protected.
1: High.
0.5: Moderate.
0: Low.
If available, from World Values Survey:
% of people who think that human rights are respected in their country.
1 if more than 70%.
0.5 if 50-70%.
0 if less than 50%.
1: Yes.
0.5: Yes, but some significant exceptions.
0: No.
liberties.
1: Low.
0.5: Moderate.
0: High.