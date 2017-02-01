EC must be free from political interference

Four civil society members yesterday suggested that the search committee pick competent, non-partisan, wise and conscientious people for constituting the five-member Election Commission.

They shared their views with the six-member search panel for EC formation at Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge in the morning.

This was the second view-exchange meeting between the panel and civil society members. Earlier on Monday, the panel had talks with a group of 12 civil society members.

The committee, formed by President Abdul Hamid on January 25, sits at 4:00pm today to discuss the 20 names short-listed from over 100 names proposed by 27 political parties for five EC posts.

Yesterday, former chief election commissioner Abu Hena, Daily Samakal Editor Golam Sarwar, eminent jurist Barrister Rokanuddin Mahmud and The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam had a 90-minute meeting with the panel.

Talking to journalists later, Abu Hena said they proposed that non-partisan, wise, courageous and hard-working persons should be chosen for the EC posts.

“If we want to see an effective and independent election commission, the chief election commissioner and the commissioners should be competent, impartial, wise and conscientious people,” he said.

Asked whether they discussed the already proposed names, he said, “We did not.”

Lauding the panel’s initiative to hold talks with civil society members, the former CEC said, “Such initiative should be continued in the future.”

Samakal Editor Golam Sarwar said the discussion was held in a friendly atmosphere.

“We believe the search committee will carry out its duty impartially. Those who harbour even the least opposition to the values of the Liberation War shouldn’t be considered [for the EC posts].

“We have trust in the committee, and believe it will propose the names of 10 competent persons,” he said.

He said they were grateful to the panel for recognising the role of the civil society in the EC formation. The media also has a big role to play in this regard.

The opinions of the civil society members should be recorded and given to the next EC, said Golam Sarwar.

He also mentioned that during the discussion, they gave utmost importance to appointment of the CEC since he is the face of the commission. The EC would be less effective if the CEC softens up, he added.

Referring to the strong EC in India, he said, “We told them [the panel] that the commission will have to be strong enough to face off any threat or pressure.

“And the age of the chosen persons must be below 70,” he added.

Rokonuddin Mahmud said the search committee agreed that it would keep civil society members’ suggestions in the introduction of its report on EC formation.

If the panel picks persons for the EC posts upon their fulfilment of the criteria and they get appointed, it cannot be blamed for failure of any of the appointees to live up to the expectations, he noted.

The eminent jurist said the elections in 1996, 2001 and 2008 were exemplary because those were held under the caretaker government system and there was no political interference.

“But this time the challenge is that the election would be held under a political government. This would be a challenge [for the EC],” he said.

“We don’t know whether there would be political interference. But if that happens, the Election Commission has to overcome it.”

Rokonuddin further said, “The most important thing here is who is going to be the chief election commissioner. He defines the character, he defines the power, he defines entire election … He will carry out the whole thing.”

The noted jurist strongly believed that the government would not interfere in affairs of the EC.

“I strongly believe that one of the two names to be proposed by the search committee will get selected, and the person will be competent,” he said.

The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam said, “We think this Election Commission’s responsibility is historically huge. Since the future of the country’s democracy largely depends on a free and fair election, I think the search committee should have a vision. It will give the Election Commission some suggestions based on its wisdom.”

He said the cabinet secretary, as in the past, should disclose the proposed names for the five EC posts soon after the committee submits the names to the cabinet division.

Anam said he has full confidence in the search committee, which is working sincerely to give its best recommendations, he added.

After the meeting, Additional Cabinet Secretary Abdul Wadud said, “The civil society members have suggested picking those who have clean image, administrative skills, and the strength to carry out the duty.”

Headed by Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, the search panel includes Justice Obaidul Hassan, a High Court judge; Muhammed Sadique, chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission; Masud Ahmed, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh; Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam, trustee board member of Transparency International Bangladesh; and Shireen Akhter, pro-vice chancellor of Chittagong University.