Draft of broadcast act to be placed next JS session: Inu

Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu today said that the draft of the National Broadcast Act-2016 would be placed in the next session of the parliament for passage.

A broadcast commission will be formed based on the act, the minister said while addressing a programme in Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU).

The commission will issue or cancel licences to electronic and online mass media and it will be a powerful institution, Bangla daily Prothom Alo reports quoting Inu.

‘BNP’s polls-time supportive govt idea a conspiracy’

While addressing the programme, the information minister termed BNP’s concept on election-time supportive government a conspiracy of foiling elections and an attempt to create grounds for forming an abnormal government.

“Proposal of forming an unelected election-time supportive government when an elected government would take over charges from another elected government is basically nothing but foiling election and creating grounds for forming of an abnormal government.” Inu said.

Khaleda Zia and BNP are looking for a scope to bargain with the government to escape lawsuits, he said at the programme.

The government won’t let BNP to materialise its threats of boycotting elections and taking democracy hostage, the minister said.

Source: The Daily Star