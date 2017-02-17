Changes in top army positions

The government yesterday appointed a new chief of general staff (CGS) and brought changes in some other key positions in Bangladesh Army.

The Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) got a new director general as well.

Maj Gen Md Nazimuddin, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 55 Infantry Division and Jessore area commander, has been made CGS. He fills in for Lt Gen Sabbir Ahmed who has gone on Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR).

Maj Gen Md Saiful Abedin, commandant of Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) has been appointed as the director general of DGFI to replace Maj Gen Mohammad Akbar Hossain.

Maj Gen Akbar has been given new responsibility of GOC of 9 Infantry Division and commander of Savar area. The incumbent GOC Maj Gen Waqar-uz-Zaman has been made military secretary (MS) of the Bangladesh Army.

Maj Gen AKM Abdullahil Baquee, the incumbent MS, has been made commandant of DSCSC.

Deputy Force Commander of UNAMID in Sudan’s Darfur Maj Gen Mohammad Maksudur Rahman has been appointed as the GOC of the 10 Infantry Division in Ramu of Cox’s Bazar. The incumbent GOC Maj Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan has been made commander of Logistics Area in Dhaka Cantonment.

Director of Military Operations (DMO) Brig Gen Nayeem Ashfaq Chowdhury is the new GOC of 55 Infantry Division and Jessore area commander.

Lt Col Mohammad Rashidul Hassan, director of Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate, confirmed The Daily Star last night about the reshuffle.

The government has issued a gazette notification to this effect.

New CGS Maj Gen Nazimuddin would be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and new GOC of 55 Infantry Division Brig Gen Ashfaq would be promoted to the rank of major general at their new offices, said an ISPR official.

Source: The Daily Star