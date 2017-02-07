CAIR Files Federal Suit Challenging Constitutionality of Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ Executive Order

(WASHINGTON, D.C., 1/30/2017) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today held a news conference at its Capitol Hill headquarters in Washington, D.C., to announce the filing of a federal lawsuit on behalf of more than 20 named and “john doe” individuals challenging the constitutionality of President’s Trump’s recent “Muslim ban” executive order.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court – Eastern District of Virginia, states that the order is unconstitutional because its apparent purpose and underlying motive is to ban people of the Islamic faith in Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

TEXT OF CAIR’S LAWSUIT

http://www.cair.com/images/press_releases/Complaint-1.30.2017FOR-FILING.pdf

Video: Full News Conference

Video: CNN Goes Live to CAIR ‘Muslim Ban’ Lawsuit News Conference

Speakers

CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad

CAIR National Litigation Director Lena F. Masri, Esq.

Attorney Gadeir Abbas, Esq., CAIR co-counsel

Attorney Shereef Akeel, Esq., CAIR co-counsel