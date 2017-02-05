Boy dies after being hit by cricket stump in Chittagong

The deceased is Faisal, the son of Shahjahan Mia, a resident of Moricha para area under Sadarghat Police Station, said police sources.

“Police took two friends of the victim into custody to question them in this connection,” said Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Kotwali Circle Jahangir Alam.

The identities of the detainees are yet to be ascertained.

The AC said an altercation ensued between Faisal and his friends around 6pm over playing cricket, triggering a fight.

At one point, Faisal’s friends hit him with the stump, leaving him critically injured. Faisal was later declared dead at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), he said.

Inspector Jahirul Islam of the CMCH Police Outpost said Faisal sustained neck injuries and was taken to the hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

The AC added that police were trying to arrest the killers, and the body had been sent to CMCH morgue for autopsy.

Source: Dhaka Tribune