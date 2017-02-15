BNP won’t accept Nurul Huda

The BNP, which sits out of Parliament after the boycott of the 2014 elections, has claimed that the people have ‘zero trust’ in KM Nurul Huda as chief election commissioner.

The remark came from Ruhul Kabir Rizvi hours before the oath taking ceremony of the new Election Commission on Wednesday.

“This government wants to set such a ghost to the EC and then rule for eternity with another election like the one that was held on Jan 5, 2014,” he said at BNP’s Naya Paltan office.

The senior joint secretary general of the party said the ruling Awami League had picked Nurul Huda after doing a lot of “drama” of feigning neutrality.

“They have come up with this commission to hold an election full of violence. People will never accept it,” said Rizvi.

The BNP leader reaffirmed the party’s stance over the ‘Padma Bridge graft’ that is making headlines again following a Canadian court’s verdict.

The Ontario Superior Court has acquitted three business executives of charges that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc staff planned to bribe Bangladesh officials in a bid to win a $50 million contract to supervise the Padma Bridge construction.

“The accusations of grafts are still relevant as the World Bank has still not rolled back their allegations.”

“Why did those allegations surface in the first place? The letter written on a letterhead of the minister’s contractor firm cannot be ignored.”

Rizvi slammed the government saying: “Now they are loud on television as if they have achieved a certificate from the Canadian court.”

He claimed Awami League leaders and their wives had created a ‘Begumganj’ in Canada with the money looted from different sectors.

Source: bdnews24