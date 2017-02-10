BNP agrees or not, general election under new EC: Anisul

Urging BNP to participate in the next general election, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that it will take place under the newly formed Election Commission whether BNP likes it or not.

Anisul Huq made the comment while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Debgram Pilot High School and new electricity connections in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Pointing to the process of the formation of the new EC, he said, “It is mentioned in the constitution that the president will form the Election Commission. So, he (President) discussed the issue with all the parties including BNP and Awami League.”

“Only then did he form the search committee after evaluating proposals of all the parties,” he added.

The Minister then called upon BNP to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections under the new Election Commission.

Source: Ittefaq