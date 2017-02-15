Bangladesh seeks US support to accelerate economic growth

Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Mohammad Ziauddin has sought Washington’s support for “accelerating” its economic growth.

He met Congressman Ted S Yoho in Washington DC on Monday, the embassy said in a statement.

The Republican Congressman from Florida, Ted Yoho is a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The ambassador congratulated him on his new position as the chairman of the Asia Pacific region, which represents the maximum number of population and generates almost 80 percent of total trade in the world.

Ziauddin renewed his call for duty and quota-free market access of Bangladeshi products to the United States along with 13 other least developed countries (LDCs) which are left out of this scheme.

He mentioned about the ongoing cooperation including intelligence sharing between Bangladesh and the US and other friendly countries in countering terrorism.

The congressman thanked the ambassador for the briefing.

He said that his priority would be trade, economic growth and empowerment of the people in the Asia Pacific region, and “therefore, he would like to work with small countries like Bangladesh”.

Source: bdnews24