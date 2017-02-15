AL, allies for $1b compensation from WB

The ruling Awami League-led alliance on Wednesday demanded $1 billion compensation from the World Bank for causing delay in the construction of Padma bridge by raising allegation of corruption conspiracy.

The alliance made the decision at its meeting at Awami League president Sheikh Hasina’s Dhanmondi office.

At a press conference after the meeting, alliance spokesperson Mohammad Nasim, also AL presidium member, said that the World Bank delayed the construction of Padma bridge raising false corruption allegations against Bangladesh government which were proved baseless in a verdict of a Canadian court.

Bangladesh government had lost it image and faced financial loss besides the delay in the construction of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Nasim said.

‘So, we claim $1 billion compensation from the World Bank and also demand that the parliamentary standing committee should call Muhammad Yunus, who was involved in the conspiracy,’ Nasim added.

He also called on finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith to take steps for demanding the compensation from the World Bank.

Alliance leaders demanded that the revised list of the freedom fighters should be proper so that the names of real freedom fighters were not dropped.

Awami League leaders Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Ahmod Hossain, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Samyabadi Dal general secretary Dilip Barua, Workers Party of Bangladesh general secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, Communist Kendra joint convener Asit Baran Roy, among others, attended the meeting.