Zia Orphanage Trust graft case: Arrest warrant issued against Tarique

Tarique Rahman.

A special court in Dhaka on Thursday issued arrest warrant against Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

The judge of the Special Judges Court 3, Abu Ahmed Jamadar, passed the order after cancelling Tarique’s bail in the case.

The bail of Tarique, now living in the United Kingdom, was cancelled today while lawyer Sanaullah Mia had been running the case on behalf of the BNP leader.

Meanwhile, the judge also ordered BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to appear before the court on January 30.

Otherwise, a warrant for her arrest will also be issued in Zia Charitable Trust graft case, said additional public prosecutor Mosharaf Hossain Kajal quoting the court.

The BNP chief did not appear before the court today and submitted a time petition in this regard, said Aminul Islam, one of Khaleda’s lawyers.

Earlier on January 12, judge Abu Ahmed Jamadar deferred until January 26 the hearing of defence statement of Khaleda Zia in the charitable trust graft case.

On August 8, 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the Zia Charitable Trust graft case with Tejgaon police station accusing four people, including Khaleda Zia, of abuse of power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.

Besides, the commission filed the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case on July 3, 2008 with Ramna police station accusing Khaleda Zia, her eldest son Tarique Rahman, and four others for misappropriating over Tk 21.0 million (2.10 crore) that came as grants from a foreign bank for orphans.

Source: New Age