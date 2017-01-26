Wait and see: Bernicat on Bangladesh’s GSP return under Trump administration

Bangladesh will have to wait to know the position of the new US administration to get back GSP facilities, Ambassador Marcia Bernciat has said.

She was interacting with the US embassy Facebook followers on Wednesday on her completion of two years in Dhaka.

“We will need to wait and see what the new Trump Administration’s position will be on GSP and trade in general,” she said.

She, however, said the US foreign policy has “traditionally been remarkably consistent across a wide variety of administrations”.

“We can expect the new administration on current and future U.S.-Bangladesh relations,” the ambassador said.

Former President Barack Obama revoked the GSP on grounds of factory safety and workers’ rights. Bangladesh has been demanding restoration of the GSP privilege, though major export items never enjoyed the benefit.

The US is the largest export destination of Bangladesh as a single country.

Bernicat joined Dhaka mission on Jan 25 in 2015. She said her two years had been “challenging and enjoyable”.

“I look forward to what the next year will offer,” she said.

Source: Bd news24