Shireen’s CV belies Quader’s claim

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday claimed that the president appointed no person affiliated with any political party as members of the search committee.

But the very biodata of one of the six committee members, Shireen Akhter, contradicts the claim of the ruling AL general secretary.

Shireen Akhter’s biodata which remains posted on the website of the Chittagong University reads she is a member of Cox’s Bazar Mahila Awami League, the woman front of the ruling AL.

President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday formed a six-strong search committee making Appellate Division judge Syed Mahmud Hossain its head for the second consecutive time.

Five other members of the committee are: High Court division judge Obaidul Hassan, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) chairman and former election commission secretary Muhammed Sadique, Comptroller and Auditor General Masud Ahmed, Dhaka University’s English literature professor Syed Manzoorul Islam and Chittagong University pro-vice chancellor Shireen Akhter.

Addressing a function in Jessore, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader thanked the president for forming a “neutral search committee,” reported our Keshabpur (Jessore) correspondent.

Referring to the inclusion of Syed Manzoorul Islam in the committee, Quader said, “The president deserves thanks for including an apolitical person like him in the committee. Other members of the search committee never did the politics of Awami League.”

Source: Prothom Alo