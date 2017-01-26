Probe into ‘illegal tax benefits’ availed by Yunus-founded organisations, says Muhith

An inquiry has been started on several organisations founded by Muhammad Yunus, which are enjoying ‘illegal’ tax benefits, says Finance Minister AMA Muhith.

“It’s a very difficult issue…Professor Yunus have taken tax benefits on organisations with the name Grameen; it is illegal. It is being investigated, that’s all,” he told the media on Thursday.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lashed out at the former Grameen Bank managing director while speaking in Parliament.

During a question-and-answer session on Wednesday, Hasina described the Nobel laureate as a ‘cheat’.

Muhammad Yunus. File photo

The prime minister claimed Yunus does not pay taxes against his fixed deposits with banks. “He has a lot of money, but do not pay taxes and filed a lawsuit over it. He’s doing fine without paying taxes.”

Hasina said that Grameen Bank enjoys a tax benefit, but there are 40 to 50 other sister concerns, who also don’t pay tax. “Why will they not pay taxes? The NBR has those reports.”

She then pointed to Muhith, who was sitting beside her in Parliament and said, “The honourable finance minister is here. It’s his responsibility and he will take care of it.”

Muhith’s remarks on Thursday came after a reporter brought up the issue and asked whether the ministry has taken initiatives over the unpaid taxes.

Source: Bd news24