PM to hold talks with political parties, BNP hopes

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today hoped that the prime minister would arrange talks with different political parties to hold the next general election in a credible and inclusive manner.

“We want to participate in the next general election as we believe in representative government through a free, fair and impartial election,” Fakhrul said.

He came up with the remarks a day into the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed to the nation marking the three years of her government.

The BNP leader also called upon the premier to shun the devastating path of one-party rule realising the people’s demands and expectations. “Otherwise, she would be held accountable.”

He also said that a neutral, capable and courageous Election Commission is needed for holding the next general election in an inclusive and participatory manner.

Fakhrul also underscored the need for an election-time neutral administration due to the prevailing political culture in the country.

Demanding a level playing field in the election, Fakhrul said the prime minister, in her speech, has just made a call to take part in the polls without clarifying her stance about the next general election.

“We want equal space in politics, truly democratic atmosphere and freedom of the press in the country,” he said.

He also urged the government to lift the “unannounced embargo on opposition’s political programme” and, stop “repression and oppression on BNP men”.

