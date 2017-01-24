PM instructs Chhatra League to eradicate illiteracy

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday directed the Bangladesh Chhatra League to offer education to illiterate people of their respective areas to drive away the illiteracy from the country.

‘I am giving you a task to find out whether any illiterate remains in your locality. You have to provide education to them as we want to drive away the illiteracy from the country,’ Sheikh Hasina said while addressing a reunion of Chhatra League at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

The BCL, a student wing of the ruling Awami League, organised the programme marking its 69th founding anniversary.

The prime minister said the BCL should take a programme to this regard to reach the light of education to door to door of the illiterate people in the country.

‘Education is the best medium push take everyone forward alongside the country and the nation,’ she said.

Hinting at the Bangladesh Nationalist Party top leaders, the prime minister said the country experienced a hard time after the uneducated people assumed office.

‘Zia only had the SSC certificate while Khaleda Zia failed to pass the SSC examinations. Why would they want the students to be educated?’ she said, adding that the use of arms was rampant at every institution during their regime.

She also called on the students to work for strengthening people’s support against the militancy, terrorisms and abuse of drugs.

‘These are now became international crisis and we shall not allow in our country,’ Hasina said.

Her government would not allow spreading of these and take stream actions against the activities, Hasina said.

AL advisory council member and commerce minister, Tofail Ahmed, said that the founder president of the country Sheikh Mujibur Rahman tried to make Bangladesh a prosperous country.

He worked for that after the independence of the country but failed as he was brutally killed along with his family, Tofail said.

Now his daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina is working to make Bangladesh a developed country, he said.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader called on the Chhatra League leaders and activists not to take part in such activities that would tarnish the image of the Awami League led government.

‘You will refrain from taking part in such activities so that the newspapers could publish negative news on the issue of Chhatra League activities,’ Quader said.

He also called on the present leadership of the Chhatra League to accumulate the brilliant students in the organisations.

Chaired by Chhatra League president Saifur Rahman Sohag, general secretary SM Zakir Hossain, spoke at the reunion.

The central leaders of the organisation after 1975, were present in the reunion.

Hundreds of Chhatra League leaders and activist from across the country took part in the programme.

Source: New Age