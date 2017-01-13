Over 10,000 commodities to get duty-free access under APTA: Tofail

Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed today said 10,677 commodities would get duty-free access instead of the existing 4,648 items under the 4th round Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) negotiation meeting being held in Thailand.

“The duty-free access will enhance further the mutual relations, employment and assistance for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among the APTA countries,” he told the 4th ministerial council meeting in the Thailand’s capital of Bangkok, said a press release here.

The minister called for accelerating the future activities of APTA to boost trade among the member countries.

Commerce ministers of six member countries took part in the meeting. Tofail Ahmed chaired the council. He is also leading a six-member Bangladeshi delegation.

Source: the daily star