NZ vs BD: I think the 2nd Test is pretty even- Latham

Like the first Test in Wellington last week, the second Test in Christchurch could boil down to a second-innings shootout if New Zealand don’t get too far ahead of Bangladesh in the first innings.

New Zealand were reduced to 260 for 7 on the second day at Hagley Oval, trailing Bangladesh by 29 with three wickets in hand. They had been comfortably placed at 252 for 4 but Shakib Al Hasan took three quick wickets late in the day to level the contest.

“I think the Test match is pretty even,” New Zealand opener Tom Latham said at the end of the second day. “The first hour tomorrow morning is going to be crucial for both teams, we’ve got Henry Nicholls in there on 50-odd and batting really nice. If we can build some partnerships with the tail, hopefully we can put the momentum back in our favour.

“If [the pitch] keeps flattening out, hopefully it should, then you never know. If you look back at that last Test, it came down to the third and fourth innings. If we can get ourselves in a handy position and get as many as we can in front, hopefully we can put the pressure on them with the ball.”

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, whose only wicket on the day was that of Latham, targeted a clinical effort on the third morning. “All the bowlers contributed in different ways. Some bowled good spells, some took wickets while some checked the run-making,” Taskin said. “We bowled in the right areas, but we have to finish it better tomorrow.

“I am not too bothered about the dropped catches off my bowling. Some went through slips and gully, but it wasn’t my day. I might end up with seven-eight wickets when it is my day.”

Despite Bangladesh taking seven New Zealand wickets on the second day, Taskin said the job was far from done. “We are not entirely pleased since we have some work left in the innings. We will try to bowl them out early. I think our batsmen also have to give us a big score in the second innings.”

Latham, who had made 68 off 111 balls and added 106 for the third wicket with Ross Taylor, said the pitch might provide turn later in the Test.

“Still a bit of movement for the bowlers and tended to swing more than Wellington,” Latham said. “It quickened up from yesterday and might take bit of turn towards the end. Looks like the Test match is going to be a good one.”

(ESPNcricinfo)

Source : Ittefaq