MP Liton was killed for resisting Jamaat-Shibir : PM

Gaibhanda lawmaker Manjurul Islam Liton was killed as he organised resistance against evil forces of Jamaat and Shibir when they unleashed a reign of terror in the area, prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other members told parliament on Sunday Sheikh Hasina and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, while talking on a condolence motion on Gaibhanda 1 lawmaker Manjurul on the opening sitting of 14th session, assured that killers and plotters of Manjurul murder would be held and get exemplary punishment. Ruling Awami League MP for Gaibandha’s Sundarganj constituency was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gaibandha on December 31. Sheikh Hasina said that Manjurul constituency was ‘den of terrorist and Jammat-Shibir’. In February 2013, BNP-Jamaat-Shibir carried out atrocities in the Gaibandha, Sundarganj and Palashbari area. They killed at least four police men attacking police camp, set fire to Muktijoddha Sangshad and 150 houses, business belonged to Awami League leaders and activist, attacked railway station, said Sheikh Hasina. In 2014, in bid to foil general election BNP-Jammat alliance specially Jammat patrolled Dhaka Rangpur highway with arms, they attacked busses, trucks. They killed at least nine people by setting fire to bus in Tulshighat , killed Chhatra League leaders and attacked law enforcers, she said. ‘Manjurul with people resisted these attacks and it became dangerous for him,’ said the prime minister adding, ‘it seems that Manjurul’s “offence” was he resisted terrorism, arson attack’. ‘Manjurul was branded as shooter on a child. It was unfortunate. Why he would fir a children whose father is Awami League supporter,’ she asked. ‘Newspapers printed so negative news about the incident. None had presented accurate information regarding the incident,’ she added. ‘We would find out the plotters and killers and provide them exemplary punishment,’ Hasina added. Earlier, Suranjit Sengupta blamed BNP leader Khaleda Zia as the number one accused of Manjurul Killing. State ministers Shahriar Alam and Junayed Ahmed Palak, chief whip ASM Feroz, Shamim Osman, Mahabub Ara Begum Gini and other MPs said that a quarter of media had branded Manjurul as bad man which had undermined Manjurul. Deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah and ASM Feroj said that killing of Manjurul was ‘planned’. They all said that Manjurul made blank fire in order to save his life but unfortunately injuring a nine-year-old boy at Sundarganj in 2015. Jamaat-Shibir had been making constant attempts to kill him as he put up resistance against the evil force. A the very beginning of the session, speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved a condolence motion in the house with separate obituary references on Manjurul Islam and four others person including former lawmaker and cabinet member Mostofa Faruk Mohammad, former Gana Parishad members Abul Hossain and Abdul Hakim and former lawmaker Jafrul Hasan Farhad, who passed away after prorogation of the 13th session of Jatiya Sangsad. Parliament also condole the death of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, Indian state Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, former Chief Justice MM Ruhul Amin, Justice Bazlur Rahman, anthropologist Helal Uddin Khan Shamsul Arefin, prime minister’s special assistant Mahbubul Alam Shakil and others. The parliament goes into fourteenth session in the afternoon after a 44 day recess, with Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair. As part of tradition president Abdul Hamid addressed the house in the first session of a year The current session of the 10th parliament will continue until March 9, decided a meeting of the business advisory committee. Each working day the session will start at 4:30 pm, while a general discussion on the President’s speech will be held for 45 hours.

Source : New Age Bangladesh