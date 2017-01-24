Malaysia likely to hire over five lakh workers in 2017: Shahriar

The state minister for foreign affairs, Shahriar Alam, on Tuesday said that Malaysia might recruit five to seven lakh Bangladeshi migrant workers in 2017 as the newly introduced recruitment starts recently.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after attending a book launching ceremony at Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University.

RMMRU organised the book launching ceremony of ‘Untold Stories of Migrants: Dreams and Realities’.

The state minister also said over 1,00,000 undocumented Bangladeshis in Malaysia would get temporary work passes as the government of Malaysia has agreed to issue cards to allow them to work for two years.

Shahriar Alam said the labour migration to Malaysia will take place through the digital system. The intermediaries will have no function in the recruitment process, he said adding ‘It would be foolish to pay Tk 5,00,000 the migration.

Asked about the possible cost of migration, the state minister declined to make any comment.

The expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry can tell about it.

Shahariar Alam, who had a bilateral meetings with the Malaysian authorities, said, ‘We have got a requisition of 12,000 workers’.

While addressing the book launching ceremony, the state minister said the migration is playing significant role in reducing poverty. ‘Still our migrants are facing various problems at the destination countries’.

He said the present government is working to ensure orderly migration. The government has taken an initiative to mainstream migration in the development agenda.

RMMRU founding chair Tasneem Siddiqui, Dhaka University professor of English Fakhrul Alam, Justice Syed Refat Ahmed among others spoke at the book launching.

Source: New Age